Monday Apr 16 2018
Pakistani students enthrall audience at cultural gathering in Beijing

Monday Apr 16, 2018

BEIJING: An exquisite and stunning performance of Pakistani students,  featuring glimpses of Pakistani culture, enthralled the audience during a culture day event at Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) celebrated on Sunday.

Attired in vibrant costumes of their respective provinces, the young and talented Pakistani students mesmerised the gathering with their performance of traditional Khattak and Luddi dances.

Pakistani students also set up a stall on the event for displaying various traditional items including food particularly biryani, samosa and pakora.

The Culture Day was organised by BIT for the internal students in which students from different countries presented their culture, food, clothes and traditional dances. 

The students from Russia, Poland, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Egypt and African countries also exhibited their talent at the event. 

Organiser of Pakistani performance and stall, Ali Imran, a fourth-year student at BIT told APP that the Pakistani stall was quite popular. The Pakistani delicacies, henna art and traditional dresses generated a lot of interest from people attending the event. 

Sharing more details of the institution, he remarked that more than 2,200 international students from 137 countries are currently enrolled at BIT. 

The largest student population is from Pakistan, South Korea, Russia, Poland, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Thailand. As many as 170 Pakistani students are studying at the university.

Currently, more than 400 students are enrolled in different graduate programmes. 

Another Pakistani student, Muhammad Noman Zahid opined that the event helped to promote Pakistani culture among the Chinese people to enhance their brotherhood. 

Noman Zahid said a large number of international students visited culturally decorated Pakistani stall and appreciated Pakistan’s traditional food, the girl students took a keen interest in henna and its designs.

They termed the event as a unique experience of witnessing the diversity of cultural heritage of different countries, especially Pakistan.

