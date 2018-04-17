Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
AFP

Eva Longoria gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
AFP

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

Eva Longoria poses on her just-unveiled star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Photo: AFP

Eva Longoria, best known for her role in the TV series "Desperate Housewives," got a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Monday, in an event hailed by the Latino community.

"Representation matters. So every time there's another Latino on this Walk of Fame, it's another win for a whole community," the 43-year-old actress from a Texas family tracing its roots to Mexico told AFP.

Longoria received the honor in the presence of her husband, former Televisa chairman Jose Baston. They are expecting their first child in May.

Celebrities such as Ricky Martin, Victoria Beckham and actresses Felicity Huffman and Anna Faris also attended the ceremony.

"It's really important for me to be here, for people to come and see the star, and know that you can do it with a lot of hard work," said Longoria.

In the romantic comedy "Overboard," set for release next month, Longoria plays the best friend of a single mother struggling to make ends meet.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Salman Khan in 'Bharat'

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Salman Khan in 'Bharat'

 Updated an hour ago
'Rampage' takes over box office lead

'Rampage' takes over box office lead

 Updated 2 hours ago
Salman Khan allowed to travel abroad by Jodhpur court

Salman Khan allowed to travel abroad by Jodhpur court

 Updated 3 hours ago
Zenith Irfan talks 'Motorcycle Girl', staring culture and future plans

Zenith Irfan talks 'Motorcycle Girl', staring culture and future plans

 Updated 3 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar becomes first hip-hop artist to win Pulitzer Prize for music

Kendrick Lamar becomes first hip-hop artist to win Pulitzer Prize for music

 Updated 6 hours ago
´Miss Sunshine´ star Dano to make directorial debut at Cannes

´Miss Sunshine´ star Dano to make directorial debut at Cannes

 Updated 24 hours ago
Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

 Updated 24 hours ago
Zayn Malik reveals he wanted to be with Gigi Hadid forever

Zayn Malik reveals he wanted to be with Gigi Hadid forever

 Updated yesterday
Kareena Kapoor trolled for marrying a Muslim

Kareena Kapoor trolled for marrying a Muslim

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM