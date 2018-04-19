Police recover missing Karachi girls from Gulistan-e-Jauhar

The girls, aged 12 and 13, had gone missing from Surjani Town on April 15 after they left house together to meet their neighbour. — Geo News

KARACHI: Police recovered two girls, who had gone missing on April 15, from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi late Wednesday.



The girls had gone missing after they left the house together to meet their neighbour, Sonia, according to the girls' parents.

Police said that they also nabbed a suspect during the raid, adding that they suspected the girls had been sold.

The law enforcers said they found evidence of Sonia's involvement in the girls' disappearance. They said that medical tests of the recovered girls would also be conducted.

The parents had also alleged that the police refused to file a complaint on April 15, reasoning that a case could only be registered after a brief search was conducted.

The law enforcers, however, had later taken Sonia and her husband into custody.

The incident had prompted Sindh Inspector General AD Khawaja and Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal to take notice of the matter.

The police chief had directed DIG West to submit a report on the case, while the home minister had also sought a report from the SSP West.

Later on Thursday, the girls were produced in court and then sent for medical examination.