Karan Johar becomes first Indian director to get statue at Madame Tussauds

Karan Johar. Photo: Twitter

Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar will become the first Indian director to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to show his excitement about his latest venture with a photograph of himself, holding a briefcase in one hand and a wax imprint of his palm in the other hand.

“Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly... Will have further details about when and where soon! Madame Tussauds,” he wrote.

Details about the launch of his wax figure are still under wraps.

The filmmaker recently announced two new films: Student Of The Year 2 and Kalank, which features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt.