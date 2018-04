Pakistan Cup one-day tournament to begin in Faisalabad next week

Ahmed Shehzad playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan Cup. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that Pakistan Cup cricket tournament will kick off in Faisalabad from Wednesday, April 25.

Five teams will be taking part in the event. Federal, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will participate in the fifty-over tournament over a course of 11 matches.

Ahmed Shehzad will lead Balochistan with Muhammad Nawaz serving as his vice-captain. Other players who will be playing for Balochistan include, Ramiz Raja Jr, Sohail Tanvir, Mir Hamza, Anwar Ali, Umar Gul and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Punjab will be led by former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, while Muhammad Rizwan will serve as his vice-captain. Other players who will be representing Punjab include Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Sami.

The Federal Areas team will be captained by Kamran Akmal, while Sindh will be led by Umar Amin with Afwad Alam serving as his vice-captain.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be under the captaincy of Muhammad Hafeez with Shan Masood as vice-captain. Khurram Manzoor and Umar Akmal will also be a part of the KP squad.

Squad for Pakistan Cup cricket tournament

Balochistan: Ahmed Shahzad (captain), Rizwan Hussain, Rameez Raja Jr, Khushdil Shah, Akbarur Rehman, Faizan Riaz, Rohail Nazir, Bismillah Khan, M Irfan, Muhammad Nawaz (vice-captain), Sohail Tanvir, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Umar Gul, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Punjab: Shoaib Malik (captain), Zain Abbas, Sahibzada Farhan, Abdul Samad, Asif Ali, Ashfaq Ahmed, M Rizwan (vice-captain), Sohail Akhtar, Osama Mir, Kashif Bhatti, Imran Khan Sr, M Sami, Wahab Riaz, Shahid Yousaf, Abdur Rehman Muzammal

Sindh: Umar Amin (captain), Salman Butt, Gohar Ali, Fawad Alam (vice-captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Rameez Aziz, Adnan Akmal, Muhammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Aamir Yamin, Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Taj Wali, Muhammad Irfan Sr.

Federal Areas: Kamran Akmal (captain), Sarmad Bhatti, Abid Ali, Awais Zia, Sohaib Maqsood (vice-captain), Ashiq Ali, Saad Nasim, Hussain Talat, Raza Ali Dar, Raza Hasan, Ammad Butt, Salman Ali Agha, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Shinwari, Umaid Asif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: M Hafeez (captain), Shan Masood (vice-captain), Khurram Manzoor, Israrullah, Umar Akmal, Saud Shakeel, M Saad, M Irfan, Adil Amin, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Ziaul Haq, Sameen Gul, Sadaf Hussain, M Hasan.