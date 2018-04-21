Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 21 2018
Teenager arrested over suspicion of minor's rape, murder in Gojra

Saturday Apr 21, 2018

GOJRA/LAHORE: The police have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody over suspicion of raping and killing a minor in Gojra.

According to police, the arrested boy is the eight-year-old victim's cousin, who was arrested after the minor’s boy was found in the fields.

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a report from the district police officer of Toba Tek Singh, where Gojra tehsil is situated. The chief minister expressed grief with the bereaved family and ordered the relevant authorities to ensure swift delivery of justice to them.

A number of rape and murder cases of minors have surfaced ever since the incident of Zainab came to the fore in January this year.

After Zainab’s rape and murder was reported, cases from last year also surfaced in which girls of the same age group were raped and murder.

Recently, the body of a minor said to be six years old was found in Karachi. Prior to that, body of a girl around the same age was recovered from the field of Jaranwala city of Faisalabad district. The incident sparked protest across the city with locals protesting for the culprit’s immediate arrest.

The incidents of rape and murder have continued to occur despite public outcry for arrest of the culprits. 

