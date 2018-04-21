Musicians, celebrities pay tribute to Avicii after his untimely death

Avicii, one of the world´s most successful DJs who helped usher in the global boom in electronic music, was found dead in Oman on Friday at the age of 28

Tributes poured in from all quarters after Avicii, one of the world´s most successful DJs who helped usher in the global boom in electronic music, was found dead in Oman on Friday at the age of 28.

Two years after his unusually early retirement from touring amid recurring health scares, the Swedish DJ was found dead in the Gulf sultanate´s capital Muscat.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his management said in a statement, without specifying the cause of death. "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Here are some of the key reactions to his untimely death:

Sweden´s Prince Carl Philip and his bride Sofia, whose wedding reception Avicii DJ-ed in 2015, mourned him in a statement, saying: "We had the honor to have known him and admired him both as an artist and the beautiful person that he was."

"So sad. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon." -- Madonna, who hired Avicii as a producer on her last album, said on Instagram.

"You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/opened doors and set the trends. A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers. You should have lived to be 150. But your music is gonna live forever," prominent electronic producer Diplo paid tribute on Instagram.



"We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as DJs or just enjoying life as friends," said leading DJ David Guetta, who collaborated with Avicii, on Twitter.



"Words can not describe how I feel right now. I am gonna miss you brother," Dutch superstar Tiesto, an early mentor to Avicii, posted on Twitter.

"A beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” said Calvin Harris, the top-paid DJ last year according to Forbes.

"Nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and I'm very proud of him,” said Canadian DJ Deadmau5, who had mocked Avicii when he announced a retirement from touring.

"I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us," mourned pop singer Charlie Puth.

Avicii was among the first DJs to break through in the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio. He created a global hit out of Coldplay´s "A Sky Full of Stars," to which he added a layer of energetic electronica.

His biggest individual hits included "Wake Me Up," which went to number one across Europe in 2013 and featured the soul singer Aloe Blacc.