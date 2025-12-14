Blake Lively to appear in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary?

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have shared a friendship that has been admired by their fans and family for years.

The two A-list stars have supported each other publicly on multiple occasions, attending events together and celebrating each other’s lives and career milestones.

The 38-year-old actress and the 36-year-old singer, often highlighted by PEOPLE magazine, have seen many ups and downs in personal lives as well as professional, but the mutual respect between them remained the same.

Fans of both stars have been especially interested in Lively and Swift’s friendship. However, recently the pop queen released her Eras Tour documentary on Disney+.

The series shows behind-the-scenes footage from her record-breaking tour, including her rehearsals, performances and moments with friends and collaborators.

While the documentary already features many familiar faces, there is a speculation growing online about if Lively will appear in the remaining episodes, which will come on December, 26.

Moreover, the It Ends with Us actress and the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker have not been seen together lately since Lively’s ugly legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni.

Fans hope that the actress’ appearance could hint at a fresh start between the two pals.

Observers and insiders are now excited to see how the documentary captures the personal side of Swift’s life on tour and if her longtime pal will be a part of it.

Taylor and Blake’s fans are now closely following every hint from the documentary, eager to spot any cameo or interaction with the actress.

Even if A Simple Favor actress only appears briefly, it would be a special treat for those who have been following their friendship for over a decade now.