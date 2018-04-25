Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

PESHAWAR: The father of a baby that died here in a local hospital after having drunk acid claims his daughter's death was caused by the negligence of the staff, Geo News reported.

Riaz, a resident of Kohat Road here in the city, explained that he had brought his five-month-old kid to Lady Reading Hospital after she had mistakenly ingested acid.

As the girl's condition started to deteriorate, doctors were called in but they, according to the deceased's father, continued to chat even as the child started gasping for breath.

According to Riaz, the father, the hospital did not have an oxygen mask, which is what eventually led to his child's death. The bereaved family then took to the road outside Lady Reading Hospital to protest against the staff.

The deceased's family also submitted a request to the hospital administration to conduct an inquiry into the incident and against the staff, to which the management responded in affirmative, thereby dispersing the protesters.

