pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
By
Web Desk

In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

LAHORE: A young woman was severely burnt Tuesday night here in Begum Kot area of the city's Shahdara Town, Geo News reported, after her in-laws allegedly doused her in oil and set her ablaze.

Fouzia, 27, said two years ago, she was married to Shamrez, who, after some time, travelled abroad for employment-related purposes.

However, after her husband's departure, Fouzia said her in-laws started harassing her, which forced her to return to her parents' home. Shamrez, her husband, consequently called her from abroad two days ago, telling her to go back to the in-laws, apologise to them, and start living there again.

Listening to her husband's advice, Fouzia went back to her in-laws, where her mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, and one of the brothers-in-law's wives allegedly doused her in oil and torched her.

Police subsequently recorded the statement of the victim and filed a first information report (FIR) in this regard.

An investigation was also launched to probe the incident, authorities added.

