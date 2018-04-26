Mohammad Amir eyes best bowler award in World Cup 2019

'It’s a dream for any cricketer to play in the World Cup. It will be the first for me and I will try to do my best', said Mohammad Amir. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

KARACHI: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has set his eyes on the best bowler award in Cricket World Cup 2019, scheduled to be held in England and Wales next summer.

In an interview released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the fast bowler said that one has to be very lucky to represent their country in the mega event.

“It’s a dream for any cricketer to play in the World Cup. It will be the first for me and I will try to do my best. It’s like a dream come true,” said the 26-year old.

“Representing your country and playing a big ICC tournament, one has to be lucky for all this and I consider myself a lucky person. Players prepare two to four years for [such a big] event.”

Amir expressed his wish to be the top bowler of the tournament. “We have a good rotation policy and that’s why I’m well prepared for the tournament. It’s such a big event, first of all I wish Pakistan win and then [I wish] to be the best bowler in the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that his team’s preparation is in the right direction for the pinnacle ICC event.

“The World Cup is important for all teams. Our first match is against the West Indies, the first match is always important, so all our preparations are geared towards that match and the tournament. We are trying to iron out our deficiencies during this period,” he said.

“The World Cup is one event in which the world is watching you and everyone is following you. The importance of players is realised during this crunch time. It makes heroes and super stars of players. Pakistan always go into tournaments as underdogs but don’t think it will be the same this time because people remember that we have won the Champions Trophy,” added Sarfraz, who had led Pakistan to ICC Champions Trophy victory in England in 2017.