Thursday Apr 26 2018
Pakistan start World Cup campaign against WI, face India on June 16, 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2019, which will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Hosts England and South Africa will play the tournament opener at The Oval, London on May 30, 2019.

Reigning Champions Trophy winners Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31, 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 

June 16, 2019 will be the date to remember: Pakistan and India, two years after clashing in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval, will meet at Old Trafford, Manchester in the mega clash of the tournament. 

Looking ahead to next year’s World Cup, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said: “The World Cup is important for all teams. Our first match is against the West Indies, the first match is always important, so all our preparations are geared towards that match and the tournament. We are trying to iron out our deficiencies during this period.

“The World Cup is one event in which the world is watching you and everyone is following you. The importance of players is realised during this crunch time. It makes heroes and super stars of players. Pakistan always go into tournaments as underdogs but don’t think it will be the same this time because people remember that we have won the Champions Trophy,” he added. 

Mohammad Amir eyes best bowler award in World Cup 2019

'It’s a dream for any cricketer to play in the World Cup. It will be the first for me and I will try to do my best'

Mickey Arthur, looking forward to his first World Cup as a coach, said: “We can’t wait for the World Cup. We’ve started our planning, I’m sure, like every international team has. Even though we have got so much cricket from now till the World Cup, before we blink, we are going to be at the World Cup. So everything we do at the moment is preparation leading up to the World Cup so that we can hit the tournament fully prepared and ready to go.

“Cricket in the UK is so special. Every time you go back to playing in England it’s almost like you are going home in terms of cricket. It’s certainly where cricket originated, the grounds are fantastic, the crowds are fantastic. We, certainly as the Pakistan cricket team, get unbelievable support in England, it’s a home away from home for us.”

Pakistan’s schedule of matches:

May 31, 2019  – vs West Indies, Trent Bridge

June 3, 2019  – vs England, Trent Bridge

June 7, 2019 – vs Sri Lanka, Bristol

June 12, 2019 – vs Australia, Taunton

June 16, 2019 – vs India, Old Trafford

June 23, 2019 – vs South Africa, Lord’s

June 26, 2019 – vs New Zealand, Edgbaston

June 29, 2019 – vs Afghanistan, Headingley

July 5, 2019 – vs Bangladesh, Lord’s

The 46-day tournament will be played across 11 venues in England and Wales with Manchester´s Old Trafford venue hosting six matches.

The tournament will follow its 1992 format with all 10 teams playing each other in the round-robin league to determine the four teams who will advance to the semi-finals at Old Trafford and Edgbaston.

Lord´s will host a World Cup final for the fifth time.

"We know from previous ICC events that every country will be proudly supported at each of the venues creating an exceptional atmosphere and a real celebration of the game," ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said.

Complete Schedule:


Ticket prices:

• 80,000+ tickets at £20 (over half of the group stage matches)

• 200,000+ tickets at £50 or less

• Child tickets at every match, starting from £6

• Family of four for £52

