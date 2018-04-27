Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two killed, 30 injured in grenade attack at wedding in North Waziristan

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 27, 2018

Aftermath of a bombing in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, in Dec 2017. Photo: AFP/File 

SAIDGAI: At least two people were killed while 30 others were injured in a hand grenade attack at a wedding ceremony in North Waziristan Agency Thursday night.

According to political administration officials, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while one of them, who was in a critical condition, was sent to Peshawar for treatment.

The officials said injured persons included children as well.

It is unclear as to who carried out the attack. 

Frequent incidents 

A few days ago, two explosions occurred in different areas of the agency, one of them claiming the life of a security official.

According to government officials, officials of the Bomb Disposal Unit were targetted while disposing of an explosive device. Subsequently, one official was martyred while three others were injured.

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

Another explosion happened in the agency of FATA later in the morning

The blast was followed by another a few hours later in Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency. However, no casualties were reported in the second explosion.

The explosion occurred when a routine curfew was imposed in the area.

Although most of the areas in North Waziristan Agency have been cleared following military operations, some attacks still occur.

In a series of recent incidents, two armed force personnel were martyred in the agency.

Sources said a vehicle of the Pakistan Army was targeted in a rocket attack in Mir Ali tehsil of the agency, resulting in the deaths of two army officials.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nothing unconstitutional about Miftah Ismail presenting budget: PM Abbasi

Nothing unconstitutional about Miftah Ismail presenting budget: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
No one else seems to be in sight for accountability except for me: Nawaz

No one else seems to be in sight for accountability except for me: Nawaz

 Updated 7 minutes ago
Opposition stages walk-out from budget session in protest

Opposition stages walk-out from budget session in protest

 Updated 2 hours ago
Government appoints five new federal and one state minister

Government appoints five new federal and one state minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
Police stop 13-year-old girl's marriage in Umerkot, relatives claim she's missing

Police stop 13-year-old girl's marriage in Umerkot, relatives claim she's missing

 Updated 4 hours ago
Europe-like facilities in Mayo Hospital’s surgical tower: Punjab CM

Europe-like facilities in Mayo Hospital’s surgical tower: Punjab CM

 Updated 5 hours ago
In a first, district admin organises open court in Peshawar’s gurdwara

In a first, district admin organises open court in Peshawar’s gurdwara

Updated 5 hours ago
Ashiana scam: PM's principal secretary makes third appearance before NAB

Ashiana scam: PM's principal secretary makes third appearance before NAB

 Updated 5 hours ago
Intezar murder: ATC rejects petition to shift trial to sessions court

Intezar murder: ATC rejects petition to shift trial to sessions court

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM