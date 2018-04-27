Two killed, 30 injured in grenade attack at wedding in North Waziristan

Aftermath of a bombing in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, in Dec 2017. Photo: AFP/File

SAIDGAI: At least two people were killed while 30 others were injured in a hand grenade attack at a wedding ceremony in North Waziristan Agency Thursday night.

According to political administration officials, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while one of them, who was in a critical condition, was sent to Peshawar for treatment.

The officials said injured persons included children as well.

It is unclear as to who carried out the attack.

Frequent incidents

A few days ago, two explosions occurred in different areas of the agency, one of them claiming the life of a security official.

According to government officials, officials of the Bomb Disposal Unit were targetted while disposing of an explosive device. Subsequently, one official was martyred while three others were injured.

The blast was followed by another a few hours later in Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency. However, no casualties were reported in the second explosion.

The explosion occurred when a routine curfew was imposed in the area.

Although most of the areas in North Waziristan Agency have been cleared following military operations, some attacks still occur.

In a series of recent incidents, two armed force personnel were martyred in the agency.

Sources said a vehicle of the Pakistan Army was targeted in a rocket attack in Mir Ali tehsil of the agency, resulting in the deaths of two army officials.