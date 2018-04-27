Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 27 2018
Sweden's legendary ABBA reunites with two new songs after 35 years

Friday Apr 27, 2018

Sweden´s legendary disco group ABBA on Friday announced that all four members had reunited by recording two new songs after 35 years.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," the group said in a statement, confirming speculation of a reunion.

"It was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!" members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson added.

They split up in 1982 after dominating the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and Super Trouper.

The group, who sold more than 400 million albums, have not sung together on stage since 1986.

But now, computerised avatars are to perform I Still Have Faith In You in a TV special broadcast by the BBC in December, the group said.

"We have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."

