Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey eye new stage adventure after ‘Wicked’ success

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are in talks to reunite for another stage project on the heels of their Broadway musical Wicked success.

Reportedly, the duo is in early planning stages to star in a revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park With George.

Reportedly, the new musical is set to be directed by multiple Tony Award and Olivier Award recipient Marianne Elliott in London in 2027, according to Deadline.

The 7 Rings hitmaker and the Bridgerton star just wrapped up their long press run for Wicked: For Good in late November.

Notably, Wicked is a hugely successful stage musical, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, telling the backstory of the witches Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West is played by Cynthis Erivo) and Glinda (the Good Witch played by Grande).

Bailey, 37, meanwhile, plays Prince Fiyero, a Winkie prince who arrives at Shiz University and becomes a romantic interest for both Glinda and Elphaba in the two-part hit musical.

It is pertinent to note that currently there is no official announcement.

The outlet further emphasised that there will be no official statement until all of the parts are firmly locked into place.