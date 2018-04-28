Nawaz deems democracy in danger when he undergoes accountability: Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry hit out at Nawaz Sharif on Saturday after the former prime minister claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan was speaking of change but taking orders from the 'top.'



"The political environment Nawaz Sharif has grown up in, he cannot interpret [orders] in any other manner," Chaudhry said while speaking to Geo News.

"Nawaz [always] deems democracy to be in danger whenever he undergoes accountability. Talks of democracy and democratic norms don't suit him."

He said that had Imran taken orders from Zia-ul-Haq, like the way Nawaz did, then the PTI chief would not have had to struggle for 22 years.

Chaudhry said that Nawaz hides his dictatorship in the garb of democracy.

He further said the PTI snatched away the Senate chairmanship from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).