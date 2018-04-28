Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz deems democracy in danger when he undergoes accountability: Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry hit out at Nawaz Sharif on Saturday after the former prime minister claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan was speaking of change but taking orders from the 'top.'

"The political environment Nawaz Sharif has grown up in, he cannot interpret [orders] in any other manner," Chaudhry said while speaking to Geo News.

Imran speaks of change yet takes orders from ‘top’: Nawaz

The former premier remarked that people's vote must be respected

"Nawaz [always] deems democracy to be in danger whenever he undergoes accountability. Talks of democracy and democratic norms don't suit him."

He said that had Imran taken orders from Zia-ul-Haq, like the way Nawaz did, then the PTI chief would not have had to struggle for 22 years.

Chaudhry said that Nawaz hides his dictatorship in the garb of democracy.

He further said the PTI snatched away the Senate chairmanship from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Modi’s mindset does not allow for Pak-India negotiations: Imran Khan

Modi’s mindset does not allow for Pak-India negotiations: Imran Khan

 Updated 5 hours ago
No single party would gain simple majority in next elections, says Zardari

No single party would gain simple majority in next elections, says Zardari

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan's DGMO takes up ceasefire violations with Indian counterpart

Pakistan's DGMO takes up ceasefire violations with Indian counterpart

 Updated 6 hours ago
Intermediate exams scheduled on May 2 postponed due to Shab-e-Baraat

Intermediate exams scheduled on May 2 postponed due to Shab-e-Baraat

Updated 7 hours ago
PTI releases three songs ahead of rally in Lahore

PTI releases three songs ahead of rally in Lahore

 Updated 8 hours ago
Supreme Court stops Shehbaz’s former secretary from travelling abroad

Supreme Court stops Shehbaz’s former secretary from travelling abroad

Updated 9 hours ago
Imran says he is principled yet benefitted during Senate election: Shehbaz

Imran says he is principled yet benefitted during Senate election: Shehbaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
CJP orders arrest of two quack doctors who operated on woman

CJP orders arrest of two quack doctors who operated on woman

 Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz speaks as if didn’t even hold councillor’s office: Mustafa Kamal

Nawaz speaks as if didn’t even hold councillor’s office: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM