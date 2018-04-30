Sindh DG Rangers urges Lyari students to play role in establishing peace

Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed. Photo: File

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed on Monday urged the people of Lyari to play their role in establishing peace in the area.



The Sindh Rangers chief during his visit to the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University presented his views on the role of criminal gangs in the past and the present-day situation of the area, he recommended the varsity students to promote a productive environment in Lyari by using their academic skills.

The DG Rangers was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Dr Akhtar Baloch, members of the faculty and the varsity students.

Major General Muhammad Saeed said that in view of moving ahead from the painful bloodshed seen in the area and heading towards a bright future the people of Lyari must play their due role.