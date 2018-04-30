Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sindh DG Rangers urges Lyari students to play role in establishing peace

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed. Photo: File

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed on Monday urged the people of Lyari to play their role in establishing peace in the area.

The Sindh Rangers chief during his visit to the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University presented his views on the role of criminal gangs in the past and the present-day situation of the area, he recommended the varsity students to promote a productive environment in Lyari by using their academic skills.

The DG Rangers was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Dr Akhtar Baloch, members of the faculty and the varsity students. 

Major General Muhammad Saeed said that in view of moving ahead from the painful bloodshed seen in the area and heading towards a bright future the people of Lyari must play their due role.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Musharraf says waiting for favourable time to return to Pakistan

Musharraf says waiting for favourable time to return to Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-P factions announce rally at Tunki ground

MQM-P factions announce rally at Tunki ground

 Updated 3 hours ago
Iran ready for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, views India plan as unlikely

Iran ready for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, views India plan as unlikely

Updated 3 hours ago
Imran condemns ‘filthy language’ by Sanaullah, Abid Sher against PTI women

Imran condemns ‘filthy language’ by Sanaullah, Abid Sher against PTI women

Updated 4 hours ago
PM Abbasi inaugurates market complex, trade terminal in North Waziristan Agency

PM Abbasi inaugurates market complex, trade terminal in North Waziristan Agency

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tourists report rise in harassment incidents in Murree

Tourists report rise in harassment incidents in Murree

Updated 6 hours ago
Panic among citizens as Quetta killing spree continues unabated

Panic among citizens as Quetta killing spree continues unabated

 Updated 6 hours ago
Six Pakistani sailors stranded in Iran

Six Pakistani sailors stranded in Iran

 Updated 7 hours ago
General elections: Imran says PTI, PML-N only competitors in Punjab

General elections: Imran says PTI, PML-N only competitors in Punjab

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM