Imran still hiding behind Shaukat Khanum, NUML and World Cup: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif fired back at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, a day after the opposing party held what it called a “Tsunami plus” power show at Minar-e-Pakistan.



Slamming Imran for his speech, in which the PTI chief laid out an 11-point agenda, Shehbaz questioned how a certain section of the society could pile their hopes on Imran for a change in their destiny.

“Imran continues to hide behind Shaukat Khanum Hospital, NUML university and the Cricket World Cup, even after five years of his party’s rule in [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa]. Defeat is his destiny,” the PML-N president said to the media earlier today.

“[Imran] couldn’t even change his speech in the last 22 years, what makes a certain section of the society hope that he could change their destiny?”

“The heart of Imran’s speech is “me”, meaning [he thinks] everything is only possible because of him,” Shehbaz criticised.

The chief minister said Imran had broken all records of liars and people would reject his double standards in the next election.

The PML-N president added that instead of serving people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran wasted time in protests and sit-ins.

People’s court is the biggest court and the PML-N would go to the next election on the basis of its performance, he remarked.

Responding to Imran’s criticism that the PML-N was “urban centric”, Shehbaz later tweeted an invitation to “those who accuse us” to come to Layyah to see the transformation in the health sector.

“I invite those who accuse us of being urban-centric 2 come 2 Layyah to see what transformation has been brought about in health sector here. Visit 2 DHQ will give you a fresh perspective about the our pervasive health reforms across the province irrespective of urban-rural divide,” he posted.