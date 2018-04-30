Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 30 2018
GEO NEWS

MQM-P factions announce rally at Tunki ground

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan rally

KARACHI: In a bid to express show of power both the factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan announced on Monday to hold public gatherings at the Tunki ground, a day after Pakistan Peoples’ Party held its gathering in the area considered to be a stronghold of the MQM-P.

The MQM-P Bahadurabad group has announced to hold a public rally at May 5 while the Sattar-led party faction has called for the gathering on May 6.

MQM-Pakistan PIB faction leader Dr Sattar took jibes at the PPP leader during his Yadgar-e-Shuhda graveyard visit by saying that its very important to show a mirror to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"Oppression is going on from the very first PPP government. Urdu was being replaced as the official language in the province. People who were protesting against it were killed in the riots," he said. "Bilawal should apologise to the heirs of the martyrs."

Sattar said that the gathering was held from the resources of Karachi.

"One can do gathering on the basis of power, but one cant win hearts through it. The urban Sindh is not given funds from last 30 years. People of Karachi and Hyderabad are stopped from getting jobs and admissions in colleges through the implementation of Quota system."

The MQM-P leader demanded from the authorities to conduct open-trial of Uzair Baloch.

