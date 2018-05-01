Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Girl killed after suspected rape; father among eight suspects in custody

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 01, 2018

KARACHI: Unidentified assailants stabbed a 19-year-old girl to death after reportedly raping her and injured her brother in New Karachi's sector 11 locality Monday night.

According to the police, the assailants barged into the house and killed the girl after allegedly raping her. 

The assailants also wounded the girls’ brother in the process.

The reports also suggest that the girl and her brother’s phone were also missing from the house while their mother, who is divorced, was at her workplace when the incident took place. 

In response to the incident, the police have arrested eight suspects, including the girls's father and house owner.

An FIR, which includes murder charges, has been registered on the complaint of the victim's mother.

According to the police, the victim's parents divorced 13 years ago.

Further investigations are under way. 

