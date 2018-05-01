Riz Ahmed teams with BBC for drama series on British-Pakistani family

Riz Ahmed. Photo: AFP

British-Pakistani actor, rapper, and activist Riz Ahmed is working with the BBC on his first self-penned TV drama.

The nine-part drama series, Englistan, will tell the story of three generations of a British-Pakistani family over four tumultuous decades and navigate the shifting circumstances and evolving loyalties.

Englistan, which Ahmed first revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, was announced on Monday and is being produced by BBC Studios Drama London in association with Left Handed Films for BBC Two.

“I’m excited to be working with [BBC Studios executive producer] Esther Springer and all the team at BBC Studios," said Ahmed.

"Englistan is an untold British story with universal themes and resonance. It's the story I always wanted to tell, and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to do so.”

BBC Drama controller Piers Wenger added, “Set against the familiar backdrop of the late 20th century but from a point of view which feels entirely new, Englistan is the story of the birth of multicultural Britain as seen from the inside. We are honoured to be working with Riz on this epic, deeply personal story.”

Englistan was commissioned by Wenger, Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two.

Executive producers are Ahmed for Left Handed Films, Springer and Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios Drama London and Lucy Richer for BBC Two.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, Ahmed had said that he hoped to direct as "much as possible" of his drama but added that he did not intend to cast himself.