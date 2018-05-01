Anushka Sharma turns 30, announces building animal shelter

Photo: Twitter

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma announced on Tuesday that she is building an animal shelter on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The actor, who is an animal lover, took to Twitter on her 30th birthday and said she always dreamt of doing something to support her "fellow living beings".

"I'm building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai - a home for those animals that are stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings. A home where they will be cared for, loved, protected and nurtured. This has been my calling for years now and my dream is finally coming true. I will seek your time, support and advice to make this home a place that looks after fellow living beings with utmost care and compassion - all in due course of time," Anushka said on Twitter.

The Pari actor urged people to take care of those species who are not as strong as human beings.

"Think about how they live, how they are treated, think about their rights, think if they are treated fairly? And what's worse, even if they aren't being treated well, they have no means of doing anything about it and that's where we have to come in as humans who stand up for all living beings.”

"It is our responsibility. The whole purpose of being the strongest species is to look out for the welfare of all those, not so strong ones around us, so that we truly can give back to our great Mother Earth and live harmoniously," she added.

Anushka said Dalai Lama's words inspired her to work for the welfare of animals and "make the world a better place for them".

Earlier today, cricketer Virat Kohli also tweeted a message for wife Anushka on Twitter.



“Happy Birthday my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you,” he said as he shared a picture of him feeding her cake.



