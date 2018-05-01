Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz criticises opponents over ‘lack of service’ to people

GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 01, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised Tuesday his political opponents over their failure to serve the people.

While addressing a Labour Day event in Lahore, Shehbaz questioned what work has his political opponents done in their respective provinces.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s manifesto is just staging protests and not do any work for the people, he remarked. 

"The 'jangla bus' [a derogatory term used by Imran Khan for metro bus] project in Peshawar will take another year to be completed," he said, adding that if people give him the chance in upcoming general elections then he will ensure the completion of the project.

"Money has been looted in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he added.

He also targeted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in Sindh and said that there has been a tradition of not serving the people in Sindh since years.

Loans worth billions of rupees were waived off, he said, adding “there can be no greater crime than that.” Those who got loans waived off drive around in big cars and live in palaces. People who are drowning in corruption are giving advice to others, he said.

Shehbaz further said that the sun of National Accountability Bureau is shining over Punjab, adding that NAB investigation in Punjab is welcomed but he won’t accept double standards.

He also said that he is willing to be held accountable if a single penny corruption is proven against him.  

