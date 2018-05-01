Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sindh CTD sends to federal government list of 19 terrorists trained in Afghanistan

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 01, 2018

Photo: File 

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has forwarded to the Sindh government a list of 19 terrorists who received training from Afghanistan.

The provincial government will consult the relevant federal institutions to take up the issue with international bodies and organisations.

CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi said though the total number of such individuals is in hundreds, the 19 individuals at present have owned being trained in Afghanistan during negotiations and before courts.

According to details, one of the suspects, Mohammad Adil alias Usman received bomb-making training in Afghanistan by the Taliban. He was arrested in 2013 when part of the ‘Ghazi Force’ working to assassinate former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Similarly, Abdul Ghafoor, who was arrested in 2015, got militancy training by the Taliban in Afghanistan and was a part of the Maulvi Agha Jan Group. He was a resident of Landhi, Karachi but hailed from Mohmand Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in US delayed: Pakistan Embassy

Travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in US delayed: Pakistan Embassy

 Updated 21 minutes ago
COAS arrives in Quetta to meet notables of Hazara community: DG ISPR

COAS arrives in Quetta to meet notables of Hazara community: DG ISPR

 Updated 6 minutes ago
Pakistan, Russia mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

Pakistan, Russia mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

Updated 36 minutes ago
Zardari denies making anti-Nawaz statement

Zardari denies making anti-Nawaz statement

Updated an hour ago
Shab-e-Barat being observed across Pakistan

Shab-e-Barat being observed across Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif apologizes for anti-women remarks by PML-N leaders

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes for anti-women remarks by PML-N leaders

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will apologise only if Imran surrenders phone over Gulalai’s allegations: Sanaullah

Will apologise only if Imran surrenders phone over Gulalai’s allegations: Sanaullah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz took establishment's support to become pawn against PPP: Ghani

Nawaz took establishment's support to become pawn against PPP: Ghani

Updated 4 hours ago
All MQM did in 33 years was target-killing, says Khursheed Shah

All MQM did in 33 years was target-killing, says Khursheed Shah

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM