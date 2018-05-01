Sindh CTD sends to federal government list of 19 terrorists trained in Afghanistan

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has forwarded to the Sindh government a list of 19 terrorists who received training from Afghanistan.



The provincial government will consult the relevant federal institutions to take up the issue with international bodies and organisations.

CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi said though the total number of such individuals is in hundreds, the 19 individuals at present have owned being trained in Afghanistan during negotiations and before courts.

According to details, one of the suspects, Mohammad Adil alias Usman received bomb-making training in Afghanistan by the Taliban. He was arrested in 2013 when part of the ‘Ghazi Force’ working to assassinate former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Similarly, Abdul Ghafoor, who was arrested in 2015, got militancy training by the Taliban in Afghanistan and was a part of the Maulvi Agha Jan Group. He was a resident of Landhi, Karachi but hailed from Mohmand Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.