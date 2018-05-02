Can't connect right now! retry
MQM-P Bahadurabad's Amir Khan says unaware of Sattar's invitation, rally

Wednesday May 02, 2018

KARACHI: Amir Khan, a senior member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Bahadurabad group, said late Tuesday night he was unaware of both rival PIB group chief Dr Farooq Sattar's decision to hold a rally and the latter's invitation to the opposing faction to join, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Sattar, the leader of MQM-P's PIB faction, had extended an invitation to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the leader of the party's Bahadurabad group, to hold a joint press conference as well as a rally, his spokesperson told media.

The development is in reaction to the public gathering by the PPP at the stronghold of the MQM-Pakistan in the metropolis on Monday

While speaking to party members and media here in the city, the MQM-P PIB head had said he would like Bahadurabad group's chief to conduct a press conference together with him and then schedule a rally in Liaquatabad.

According to Sattar's spokesperson, he said: "The Muhajir community does not want the [party] to break up.

"The martyrs' families and intellectuals have advised that [the two groups, Bahadurabad and PIB] work together," he added.

Sattar had told media that the MQM-P's two rival factions would hold a press conference at Tunki ground tomorrow (Wednesday).

Speaking to the press, Sattar had announced that the party members would contest elections on the party symbol of Kite.

"I don’t want to go in the rally as a guest actor, in the rally we should announce that we are united," he said. "I leave it to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to decide the date of the rally."

