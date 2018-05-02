Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
AFP

Serena Williams talks about strength and fears in new documentary

By
AFP

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Serena Williams attends the HBO New York Premiere of 'Being Serena' at Time Warner Center. Photo: AFP
 

Serena Williams, winner of an Open Era-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, unveils the joys and pains of her private life in an HBO documentary debuting Wednesday.

In the five-part series titled "Being Serena", the former WTA world number one recounts her victory in last year's Australian Open, complications surrounding the birth of her eight-month-old daughter Olympia and her wedding to Alexis Ohanian last November.

"It's about ups and downs," Williams said in an HBO interview released Tuesday.

Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant and returned in February alongside her sister Venus in a US Fed Cup first-round tie. She lost to Venus in the third round at Indian Wells and to Japan's Naomi Osaka at Miami in her WTA returns.

"I'm sure there are some moments in there that I'm not excited about. But that's what it's all about," Williams said. "The camera follows you. You have to just allow yourself to just be."

Williams revealed in an interview with Vogue that she suffered a pulmonary embolism after her daughter was born and spent six weeks recovering with bed rest.

"I chose now to share these moments because I was going through something different in my life," Williams said.

"I always wanted to get it down in a documentary so I can always say to my daughter, 'Olympia look at all of these moments.'"

Among the behind-the-scenes footage included in the presentation are wedding dress fittings, time with her baby and husband and pets plus wedding photos and even images of her in the hospital as well as seeing Olympia for the first time.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra responds to rumours of secret marriage

Priyanka Chopra responds to rumours of secret marriage

Updated 6 hours ago
Kanye West sparks new outrage in calling slavery 'choice'

Kanye West sparks new outrage in calling slavery 'choice'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Wedding bells for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Wedding bells for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Updated 24 hours ago
Ranveer Singh train is ready for departure

Ranveer Singh train is ready for departure

 Updated yesterday
Avicii committed suicide, died due to self-inflicted wounds: sources

Avicii committed suicide, died due to self-inflicted wounds: sources

 Updated yesterday
My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted 'M:I6'

My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted 'M:I6'

 Updated yesterday
13 Reasons Why: Netflix reveals series two release date with trailer

13 Reasons Why: Netflix reveals series two release date with trailer

 Updated yesterday
Time's Up campaign takes aim at R Kelly

Time's Up campaign takes aim at R Kelly

Updated yesterday
Anushka Sharma turns 30, announces building animal shelter

Anushka Sharma turns 30, announces building animal shelter

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM