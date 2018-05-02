Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the Ramazan moon will likely be sighted on May 16 (Wednesday).

Scientifically, the first day of the holy month will be on May 17 (Thursday), the Met Office said on Wednesday.

The department further said Ramazan’s new moon will be born on May 15 at 4:49pm.

According to the Met Office's readings, the age of the new moon will be 26 hours and 45 minutes at the time of sighting on May 16.

The moon will be visible for 61 minutes after sunset, it added.

Saudi Arabia and most Arab countries are expected to sight the Moon on May 15, according to Al Jazeera.

In the United States and in Europe, Muslim communities rely on astronomical calculations and will thus observe Ramazan from the eve of May 15, with the first day for fasting being May 16.

The first day of Ramazan is often observed on different days, contingent on the local visibility of the Moon.