pakistan
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
Azaz Syed

NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

By
Azaz Syed

Wednesday May 02, 2018

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday, May 2, 2018 said the anti-graft body's 'sun' was shining across the country, not just Punjab. Photo: Geo News screengrab
1

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the anti-graft body's 'sun' was shining across the country, not just Punjab.

During a Labour Day event, Punjab chief minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had said that the sun of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was shining over Punjab, adding that NAB investigations in the province are welcomed but he won’t accept double standards.

"There will be no bias in our crackdown on corrupt persons," said the NAB chief during a meeting of the anti-graft body's executive board. 

He further instructed to take all possible measures to arrest fugitives and wanted persons. 

"NAB does not believe in preferential treatment with anyone," stressed Justice (retd) Iqbal.

