NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the anti-graft body's 'sun' was shining across the country, not just Punjab.



During a Labour Day event, Punjab chief minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had said that the sun of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was shining over Punjab, adding that NAB investigations in the province are welcomed but he won’t accept double standards.



"There will be no bias in our crackdown on corrupt persons," said the NAB chief during a meeting of the anti-graft body's executive board.

He further instructed to take all possible measures to arrest fugitives and wanted persons.

"NAB does not believe in preferential treatment with anyone," stressed Justice (retd) Iqbal.