Wednesday May 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB's sun shining all over Pakistan 'a good thing', says Shehbaz

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 02, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that if National Accountability Bureau's sun had been shining all over Pakistan, then it was a good thing.

Speaking to media here, Shehbaz said 99.9 per cent of loans provided to 12 million people in Punjab were returned, but on the other hand, individuals got billions of rupees loans waived off.

He said the nation would shower its blessings upon the NAB for taking an indiscriminate action against mega corruption scandals.

Suggesting his political rivals to demonstrate maturity, the Punjab chief minister said his opponents were welcomed to hold rallies in Lahore, but they should also heed on health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

‘NAB’s sun shining across country’: Chairman’s response to Punjab CM

NAB chairman's statement comes a day after Punjab CM said the anti-graft body's 'sun' was shining in his province

Shehbaz said that Imran Khan should first compare 2011 and 2018 public gatherings, and then challenge his party for a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The statement by the PML-N president came after NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft body’s "sun was shining across the country not just in Punjab."

The NAB chief's remarks came in response to an earlier statement by Shehbaz, in which the Punjab chief minister had said that the sun of NAB was shining over Punjab, adding that the anti-graft body’s investigations in the province were welcomed but he would not accept double standards.

"There will be no bias in our crackdown on corrupt persons," said the NAB chief during a meeting of the anti-graft body's executive board on Wednesday.

Iqbal further instructed officials to take all possible measures to arrest fugitives and wanted persons.

"NAB does not believe in preferential treatment with anyone," he stressed at the meeting.

MQM-P factions announce joint rally in Karachi on May 5

Pakistan to release ailing Indian prisoner on humanitarian grounds: FO

Pak Army sets up blood camp in Larkana: ISPR

Nawaz says has no competition with Imran, Zardari

NSC reviews security after recent attacks in Pakistan, Afghanistan: sources

PM Abbasi announces start of FATA reforms implementation

Ceremony held in Siachen's Gayari to honour martyrs of 2012 avalanche

NA unanimously adopts resolution condemning anti-women remarks

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

