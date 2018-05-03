Missing Amisha of Umerkot recovered, meets mother, names abductors

UMERKOT: Amisha Khashkeli, a 13-year-old girl who was recovered on Wednesday after she was reported missing more than a week ago from Sindh’s Umerkot district, listed down on Wednesday night the names of her abductors, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



The minor girl made her statement late Wednesday while meeting her family, including her mother and brother, after days-long concern.

"I was kidnapped and drugged, after which I lost consciousness," Amisha said.



The teen explained that she "was kidnapped by Khushbakht, Faiz Ali, and Saifullah".

Amisha was recovered from Hyderabad on Wednesday and thereafter remained in the custody of Hyderabad Police.

Earlier in the day, Suhail Anwar Siyal, the home minister for Sindh, had noted that the 13-year-old girl was in Hyderabad police custody. “A Baloch couple handed over Amisha Khashkeli, 13, to police,” he said.

“The Baloch couple said they found the girl on a roadside,” Siyal explained, saying at the time that she would be handed over to her family once investigations were completed.

The minister had assured that all those found involved in the case, including police officials, will be dealt with as per the law.

'Police took her with them'

Last week, Amisha’s relatives had asserted that a female police squad raided their house and stopped her marriage and that she had since been missing.

The girl’s family had alleged that the police stopped the marriage on the orders of a local feudal lord and took her with them. “The police took her with them and she since has been missing,” the relatives had said.

Having being questioned after the family's claims, the girl was handed back to them, police officials said, adding that they raided a house on April 18 after receiving information that a 13-year-old girl was being married to an eight-year-old boy.

Upon hearing of the raid, the groom and the person who was supposed to solemnise the marriage ran away, police added.

“However, we took the girl, her sister, and her mother into custody and handed them over to their relatives after recording their statements,” the officials had said.

After reports of the case went viral on social media, A.D. Khawaja, the inspector-general of police (IGP) for Sindh, had called for an inquiry into the incident and suspended Khushbakht, the station house officer (SHO) for Umerkot Women Police, to ensure the independent inquiry was not influenced.