Govt should work for journalists' well-being: Bizenjo

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Photo: File

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said Balochistan's journalist are driven for truth despite the challenges they face.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a media centre on Wednesday, Bizenjo lauded the work that journalists perform and urged the government to do more for their well-being.



He also added that these journalists have reported responsibly and the government should do more to support them.

40 journalists killed in last 15 years

Pakistan has been ranked one of the dangerous country for journalists in South Asia. Ranked the fifth deadliest country by the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 89 journalists have been killed in Pakistan. Of those, 60 were confirmed to have been killed because of their work in 2017.

Balochistan has been dubbed as the most hazardous province for journalists.

According to reports, 43 journalists were killed in Balochistan in 2017 in various incidents, including bomb blasts. Out of the count, 25 lost their lives in targeted killings, while reporting in the conflict zones in Balochistan.

The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) says, more than 40 journalists have been killed in the last 15 years in the line of duty.

In some areas of Balochistan, cases have yet to registered about the journalists' deaths or any sort of compensation given to their families.

Over the years many prominent journalists' have lost their lives and others continue to live in seemingly dangerous situations.