Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Govt should work for journalists' well-being: Bizenjo

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 03, 2018

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Photo: File 

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said Balochistan's journalist are driven for truth despite the challenges they face.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a media centre on Wednesday,  Bizenjo lauded the work that journalists perform and urged the government to do more for their well-being.

He also added that these journalists have reported responsibly and the government should do more to support them. 

40 journalists killed in last 15 years 

Pakistan has been ranked one of the dangerous country for journalists in South Asia. Ranked the fifth deadliest country by the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 89 journalists have been killed in Pakistan. Of those, 60 were confirmed to have been killed because of their work in 2017.

Balochistan has been dubbed as the most hazardous province for journalists.

According to reports, 43 journalists were killed in Balochistan in 2017 in various incidents, including bomb blasts. Out of the count, 25 lost their lives in targeted killings, while reporting in the conflict zones in Balochistan.

The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) says, more than 40 journalists have been killed in the last 15 years in the line of duty.

In some areas of Balochistan, cases have yet to registered about the journalists' deaths or any sort of compensation given to their families. 

Over the years many prominent journalists' have lost their lives and others continue to live in seemingly dangerous situations. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

Updated 4 minutes ago
MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case: sources

MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case: sources

 Updated 8 minutes ago
PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Updated 47 minutes ago
South Waziristan woman runs from pillar to post for 'missing' compensation

South Waziristan woman runs from pillar to post for 'missing' compensation

Updated an hour ago
Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

 Updated 2 hours ago
Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

 Updated 2 hours ago
12 injured as two groups clash in Kot Addu THQ Hospital

12 injured as two groups clash in Kot Addu THQ Hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
New Islamabad airport opens after years of delays

New Islamabad airport opens after years of delays

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM