108 Karachiites receive extortion calls from abroad over five years: reports

KARACHI: More than 100 people in the city have been threatened over five years for extortion money on calls made from numbers registered in different parts of the world, including Europe, South Africa and Thailand.

According to the police, extortionists in other countries have agents in Karachi who help them collect extortion money from their targets.

Out of the 108 people who have so far been blackmailed for money, 31 are doctors and 68 traders, reports state.

The Counter-Terrorism Department officials have said that 36 of the targets received calls from South Africa, 24 from Afghanistan and others were made from numbers registered in European countries and Dubai.

As per data collected so far from 2013, officials said 31 extortion called were made in 2013, 30 in 2014, 25 in 2015, 13 in 2016, six in 2017 and 2018 has had three such cases.

In 2018 so far extortion calls have been made to traders.

Sikandar, a trader in Karachi, got a call from Netherlands for extortion money on January 9.

Asif Majeed, who is in the same profession, received a call from Afghanistan on February 8, while another trader Musharraf was called for the same purpose from Thailand on April 4.

Police claimed to have arrested local agents of extortionists abroad. But, according to CTD Additional IGP Sanaullah Abbasi, action has not yet been taken against prime culprits who have orchestrating the crime from outside Pakistan. He said they would take up the issue on international forums so that citizens of Karachi could be rid of the constant threat posed to them and their wealth.

In 2016, it was reported that builders in Karachi were receiving extortion calls due to which they were facing hindrances in work that was being done in Nazimabad and Surjani Town areas of the city

According to Association of Builders and Developers Chairperson Mohsin Sheikhani back then, half of the cases were not being registered due to fear.