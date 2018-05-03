12 injured as two groups clash in Kot Addu THQ Hospital

A screenshot of the incident. Photo: Geo News

MUZAFFARGARH: A total of 12 people were injured when two groups clashed inside the Kot Addu Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital on Thursday.

According to details, the two groups, from separate clans, clashed over a property dispute in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Kot Addu.

When one side brought its six injured personnel to the THQ Hospital, the other group followed and attacked them at the medical facility.

As the two groups brawled once again, they used chairs and any available medical equipment to throw at each other, causing damage to the premises and resulting in six more people getting injured.

Furthermore, owing to the clash, patients, attendants and the doctors all escaped from the premises to seek refuge.

Police reached the premises after being informed of the incident but by then the agitators had run away.

Separate cases were registered against the warring parties and a search for their arrests is under way, said a police official.