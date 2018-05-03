Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

12 injured as two groups clash in Kot Addu THQ Hospital

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 03, 2018

A screenshot of the incident. Photo: Geo News 

MUZAFFARGARH: A total of 12 people were injured when two groups clashed inside the Kot Addu Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital on Thursday.

According to details, the two groups, from separate clans, clashed over a property dispute in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Kot Addu.

When one side brought its six injured personnel to the THQ Hospital, the other group followed and attacked them at the medical facility.

As the two groups brawled once again, they used chairs and any available medical equipment to throw at each other, causing damage to the premises and resulting in six more people getting injured.

Furthermore, owing to the clash, patients, attendants and the doctors all escaped from the premises to seek refuge.

Police reached the premises after being informed of the incident but by then the agitators had run away.

Separate cases were registered against the warring parties and a search for their arrests is under way, said a police official.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

Updated one minute ago
MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case: sources

MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case: sources

 Updated 5 minutes ago
PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Updated 44 minutes ago
South Waziristan woman runs from pillar to post for 'missing' compensation

South Waziristan woman runs from pillar to post for 'missing' compensation

Updated an hour ago
Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

 Updated 2 hours ago
Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
New Islamabad airport opens after years of delays

New Islamabad airport opens after years of delays

 Updated 3 hours ago
Five police personnel suspended for manhandling citizen in Multan

Five police personnel suspended for manhandling citizen in Multan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM