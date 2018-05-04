Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 04 2018
'Black Panther' leads MTV Movie and TV Award nods

Friday May 04, 2018

Director Ryan Coogler and actor Chadwick Boseman pose on arrival for the European Premiere of "Black Panther" in central London. Photo: AFP
 

"Black Panther," the breakthrough superhero film that has become one of the highest-grossing motion pictures of all time, on Thursday led nominations for the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The action movie about the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda led with seven nominations including Best Movie for the June 18 awards, which will be decided by public voting.

Placing second with six nominations is "Stranger Things," the Netflix series about supernatural occurrences in a small town in Indiana.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards, like the channel's signature MTV Video Music Awards, celebrate pop culture moments and pride themselves on being less stuffy than the industry's benchmark Oscars and Emmys.

Categories include "Best Kiss" and "Most Frightened Performance." In another contrast with the industry-led awards, the MTV prizes for the second year will be gender neutral with no separate competitions for men and women.

"Black Panther," a rare action film to celebrate black culture, has already become the third highest-grossing movie ever in North America since its release in January.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish will serve as the host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, which hands out statuettes shaped like popcorn boxes.

Haddish stars in the comedy "Girls Trip" which is also up for Best Picture, along with the action flicks "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Wonder Woman" and horror adaptation "It."

Request colleagues to refrain from manipulating #MeToo movement: Nabila

 Updated 6 hours ago
Cosby, Polanski expelled from Academy of Motion Pictures

 Updated 13 hours ago
Meera is leaving Pakistan for good

 Updated yesterday
Meghan Markle's brother warns Prince Harry to cancel wedding

 Updated yesterday
Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

 Updated yesterday
'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' set for TV remake

 Updated yesterday
Bollywood greats Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor reunite after 27 years

 Updated yesterday
Priyanka Chopra responds to rumours of secret marriage

Updated 2 days ago
Serena Williams talks about strength and fears in new documentary

 Updated 2 days ago
