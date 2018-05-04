Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 04 2018
Imran Khan is a habitual liar: Shehbaz

Friday May 04, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News screengrab

VEHARI: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is a “habitual liar”.

“Khan Sb is a habitual liar,” Shehbaz said while speaking to the media after inaugurating various health projects in Vehari District Headquarters Hospital.

Criticising the opposition for pointing fingers at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government, Shehbaz said, “Nations are not built by accusing each other but by working together.”

“In Sindh corruption is rampant from top to bottom,” he added.

“In the past, unqualified staff worked in hospitals across Punjab but today, professionals are hired in all hospitals across the province.”

“PML-N brought a health revolution in Punjab,” Shehbaz added while questioning what the other parties have done for the nation in the last five years.

“Sindh, Balochistan and KP cannot be compared to Punjab,” he added.

The provincial chief minister added, “Lying is Imran Khan’s habit and all he did in the last five years was stage sit-ins.”

"Instead of presenting an 11-point agenda, Imran should reveal his performance in KP."

Taking a hit at Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz said, “If Zardari Sb brings back the nation’s money he has taken abroad and invests it in Sindh’s development then people might forgive him.”

Earlier, Shehbaz inaugurated a new emergency block, latest pathology lab, incinerator plant, CT scan machine and laparoscopy machine at Vehari District Headquarters Hospital.

