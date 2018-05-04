Chief of Turkish General Staff calls on CNS at Naval HQ

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 04, 2018

Chief of Turkish General Staff General Hulusi Akar called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday, May 4, 2018.  
 

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Turkish General Staff General Hulusi Akar called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.  

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Admiral Abbasi. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the Guard of Honour.

General Akar met the navy chief at his office, where detailed discussions on professional matters and bilateral defense collaboration in diverse fields were held. 

The visiting dignitary lauded the commitment and performance of the Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the regional maritime domain.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Turkish chief of general staff will further enhance defense ties and collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

