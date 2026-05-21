'The Boys' showrunner gives major update about Queen Maeve's return

The Boys fans hoping for Queen Maeve’s return in finale were met with a bittersweet revelation.

Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that Dominique McElligott, who embodied the fierce and conflicted Maeve, has stepped away from acting altogether.

Speaking to TV Insider, Kripke explained that he had reached out to McElligott while mapping out the final season: “Would you be open to coming back for a day? And here are the dates.”

The actress politely declined, telling him she had retired and was unavailable.

“It was very pleasant and respectful,” Kripke said, emphasizing there were no hard feelings.

McElligott, whose credits include House of Cards, The Astronaut Wives Club, and the romantic comedy Leap Year, last appeared on The Boys in Season 3 (2022).

Her character sacrificed her powers in a climactic battle against Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), leaving fans wondering if Maeve might resurface.

Although she didn’t return in person, Kripke noted that Maeve’s legacy remains woven into the show’s DNA.

He said, “We wanted to pay homage to her… Maeve passed the torch to Annie [Starlight], and now Annie is passing the torch to Marie, and that there’s this lineage of strong women that started with Maeve.”