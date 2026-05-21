Glen Powell meets fan who eats his face — literally

Glen Powell has faced tornadoes, fighter jets, and dystopian arenas on screen, but his strangest encounter came on the red carpet.

The Hit Man star revealed with Harrison Ford, Owen Wilson, Riz Ahmed, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Zach Braff during The Hollywood Reporter’s comedy roundtable that he met a TikTok creator who eats a photo of his face every single day.

Powell recalled being stopped at the Running Man premiere last November, “They’re like, ‘Hey, the girl that eats your face is on the red carpet.’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’”

The fan, known online as @mynameismonique, has been posting videos since June 2025 of herself consuming what she insists are “100% fully edible” prints of Powell’s face.

She also vows to continue until she lands a role as an extra in one of his projects.

When Chad Powers star finally came face to face with Monique in London, she asked him to sign a photo, then promptly bit into it.

Powell turned to the camera and laughed, “This is savage.”

Beyond the headline grabbing encounter, Powell also admitted he’s had to navigate more uncomfortable celebrity moments.

On the Therapuss podcast, he described politely declining a photo with a “recently canceled” star at a Hollywood party, “I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices.”