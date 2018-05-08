Mushtaq Ahmed appointed West Indies bowling coach

Mushtaq Ahmed - File photo

Former Pakistani leg-spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed will become the new bowling coach of the West Indies Cricket team, the agency representing him confirmed on Tuesday.



Ahmed is expected to join the West Indies squad this month on a short-term appointment which can be converted into a long-term position.

After his international cricket career, Mushtaq Ahmed has worked in coaching positions with the Pakistan Super League, Indian Premier League, Surrey as well as the English Cricket Board. During his tenure with England as a spin consultant for six years, the team won the T20 World Cup and multiple Ashes.

“It’s a privilege to work with West Indies cricket team. A team with a very rich history of class, commitment and sheer dominance in the cricket world. The talent from this part of the world has been exceptional and I am quite excited to work with them," Ahmed said.

After returning from England. Ahmed has been working with the Pakistan Cricket Board, currently serving as the head coach of Pakistan Cricket Academy.