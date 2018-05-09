Pedal power: Tour de Khunjrab to kick off on May 11

The first Tour de Khunjrab 2018 race, which starts on May 11, promises to take cyclists on a ride of their lives. Photo: Tour de Khunjrab/Facebook

GILGIT: The first Tour de Khunjrab 2018 race, which starts on May 11, promises to take cyclists on a ride of their lives.



The three-day event will start from Gilgit, which is located at an elevation of 4,200 feet, and conclude at Khunjrab which lies at an elevation of 15,300 feet.

As many of 12 teams comprising 75 cyclists are participating in the race. International and national cyclists have already started arriving in Gilgit.

International cyclists have come from US, Afghanistan, Switzerland, Australia, and Britain, announced Pakistan Cycling Federation president Haroon and director Siyahat Muhammad Iqbal while speaking to media on Wednesday.

The organisers have decided to break down the event into three stages. On the first day of the tournament, the participants will ride for 66 kilometres from Gilgit to Ghulmat. One the second day, they will take on 110km route from Ghulmat to Sost. On May 13, the cyclists will ride for 84 km from Sost to Khujerab.

A special security plan has also been made for the tournament.