Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Barca's Roberto handed four-game ban for striking Marcelo

By
REUTERS

Wednesday May 09, 2018

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto being shown the red card for striking Real Madrid´s Marcelo. Photo: Reuters 

BARCELONA: Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto will miss the rest of the Liga season and the first match of the next campaign after being given a four-game ban for striking Real Madrid´s Marcelo in last Sunday´s tension-filled 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the ban for "assaulting another player" in its weekly disciplinary statement on its official website.

Roberto was given a straight red card in first-half injury time for the incident with the Brazilian during an off-the-ball tussle on the edge of Barca´s area.

Referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez wrote in his report on the game that the player had been sent off for "striking an opponent with his arm with excessive force while the ball was not near enough to be in dispute".

Roberto was already banned for Wednesday´s game at home to Villarreal and will now miss the final games at Levante and at home to Real Sociedad as champions Barcelona bid to become the first team to end a Liga season without defeat since 1933.

Messi strike helps 10-man Barca earn draw as Ronaldo goes off injured

Ronaldo was forced off at half-time after appearing to hurt his ankle

The Spain international will also be suspended for the first Liga game of next season when Barca begin their title defence.

Sunday´s ´Clasico´ saw a total of eight players earn yellow cards in addition to Roberto´s straight red and witnessed angry confrontations on the pitch between Real captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

More From Sports:

Imam-ul-Haq eyes Test debut in historic Ireland clash

Imam-ul-Haq eyes Test debut in historic Ireland clash

Updated 27 minutes ago
PSG fix €260mn for Neymar amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

PSG fix €260mn for Neymar amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

Updated 3 hours ago
Aussie Rules faces discrimination, harassment suit

Aussie Rules faces discrimination, harassment suit

 Updated 4 hours ago
PCB restricts players to two foreign leagues each season

PCB restricts players to two foreign leagues each season

Updated 5 hours ago
Porterfield hopes conditions favour Test debutants Ireland against Pakistan

Porterfield hopes conditions favour Test debutants Ireland against Pakistan

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shoaib Malik announces 2020 World T20 will be his last

Shoaib Malik announces 2020 World T20 will be his last

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pedal power: Tour de Khunjrab to kick off on May 11

Pedal power: Tour de Khunjrab to kick off on May 11

 Updated 9 hours ago
Ozil joins Germany injury list, but vows to be at World Cup

Ozil joins Germany injury list, but vows to be at World Cup

 Updated 12 hours ago
Red Sox, Yankees to play MLB games at London Stadium in 2019

Red Sox, Yankees to play MLB games at London Stadium in 2019

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM