Faisalabad Sherdils face Gujrat Warriors in Super Kabaddi League final

Faisalabad Sherdils (L) celebrate against Sahiwal Bulls; Gujrat Warriors (R) in action against Kashmir Jaanbaaz

LAHORE: Faisalabad Sherdils and Gujrat Warriors will face off in the final of Pakistan’s inaugural Super Kabaddi League, on Thursday, May 10 in Lahore.

Faisalabad Sherdils beat Sahiwal Bulls by 33-24 in the first semifinal of the league earlier today, while Gujrat Warriors outclassed Kashmir Jaanbaaz by 41-27 in the second semifinal clash.

The tournament, hosted by Strawberry Sports Management, was played between 10 franchise-based teams which represented different cities of the country. The teams were picked through a draft and were divided into two pools.

Pool A consisted of Gujrat Warriors, Gwadar Bahadars, Lahore Thunders, Sahiwal Bulls and Karachi Zorawars. Pool B was made up of Islamabad All-Stars, Faisalabad Sherdils, Peshawar Haiders, Multan Sikandars and Kashmir Jaanbaaz.

The league had kicked off in Lahore on May 2 amid a star-studded affair that saw performances from famous singers and actors including Reema Khan and Sara Raza Khan.

Revolving around very basic skills, the game of kabaddi is played by two teams of seven, in which a ‘raider’ enters the other half of the court to tag or wrestle opponents before returning ‘home’ while holding his breath and chanting ‘kabaddi, kabaddi’.