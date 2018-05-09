Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Faisalabad Sherdils face Gujrat Warriors in Super Kabaddi League final

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 09, 2018

Faisalabad Sherdils (L) celebrate against Sahiwal Bulls; Gujrat Warriors (R) in action against Kashmir Jaanbaaz

LAHORE: Faisalabad Sherdils and Gujrat Warriors will face off in the final of Pakistan’s inaugural Super Kabaddi League, on Thursday, May 10 in Lahore.

Faisalabad Sherdils beat Sahiwal Bulls by 33-24 in the first semifinal of the league earlier today, while Gujrat Warriors outclassed Kashmir Jaanbaaz by 41-27 in the second semifinal clash.

The tournament, hosted by Strawberry Sports Management, was played between 10 franchise-based teams which represented different cities of the country. The teams were picked through a draft and were divided into two pools.

Pool A consisted of Gujrat Warriors, Gwadar Bahadars, Lahore Thunders, Sahiwal Bulls and Karachi Zorawars. Pool B was made up of Islamabad All-Stars, Faisalabad Sherdils, Peshawar Haiders, Multan Sikandars and Kashmir Jaanbaaz.

The league had kicked off in Lahore on May 2 amid a star-studded affair that saw performances from famous singers and actors including Reema Khan and Sara Raza Khan.

Revolving around very basic skills, the game of kabaddi is played by two teams of seven, in which a ‘raider’ enters the other half of the court to tag or wrestle opponents before returning ‘home’ while holding his breath and chanting ‘kabaddi, kabaddi’.

More From Sports:

Ireland-Pakistan Test revives World Cup memories

Ireland-Pakistan Test revives World Cup memories

 Updated 32 minutes ago
ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

 Updated an hour ago
Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

 Updated 5 hours ago
Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya

Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya

 Updated 12 hours ago
Williamson hailed for Sunrisers' IPL success

Williamson hailed for Sunrisers' IPL success

 Updated 15 hours ago
Imam-ul-Haq eyes Test debut in historic Ireland clash

Imam-ul-Haq eyes Test debut in historic Ireland clash

Updated 16 hours ago
Barca's Roberto handed four-game ban for striking Marcelo

Barca's Roberto handed four-game ban for striking Marcelo

 Updated 18 hours ago
PSG fix €260mn for Neymar amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

PSG fix €260mn for Neymar amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM