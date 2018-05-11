Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker and former law minister Zahid Hamid has announced he will not contest in the upcoming general elections.

“This is my last budget speech. I was elected as member of the National Assembly (MNA) thrice but I have now decided that my son will contest elections,” Hamid said during a National Assembly session on Friday.

Hamid, who tendered his resignation as law minister in November last year following protests by a religious party, said it has been that cleared he had no role in the controversial amendment to the Finality of Prophethood declaration for electoral candidates.

“Raja Zafarul Haq report into the incident was submitted in the Islamabad High Court. The IHC was satisfied with the report, whereas, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi clarified that I had no role in the entire episode,” Hamid said.

The PML-N lawmaker had voluntarily resigned from his post after hundreds of protesters camped at Islamabad’s Faizabad interchange since November 6 calling for his removal over the change in the Khatm-e-Nabuwat clause.