CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Saturday Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to ensure unclogging of drains across the city within a month.

While hearing a case pertaining to the provision of clean water at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, the top judge enquired the mayor regarding the steps taken to clean the city.

“Wasim sahab, please tell us who will clean the drains in Karachi? When will you share the good tidings that Karachi has been cleaned with us,” he asked.

Akhtar then informed him that work has been initiated and different projects are currently under way.

The monsoon season is about to start what will happen then, the top judge questioned. "Rains are about to come, Karachi's conditions should not deteriorate," he said.

There will be progress in 15 days, the mayor assured the court.

"Mayor sahab, we have to work together. Every citizen has a right to clean environment," Chief Justice Nisar remarked.

The court also ordered to send the issue pertaining to hurdles in tenders and development work to the water commission, which has been constituted by the Supreme Court.

'Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi'

The government has put poor measures in place to curb environmental pollution in Karachi, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday.



The chief justice observed this while hearing a petition in Supreme Court that states factories in Karachi need cloud technology to keep a check on pollution caused by the gases and chemical waste they release.

Speaking about Karachi, the chief justice said the city also faces an acute shortage of potable water, while informal settlements in the city also add to rising pollution.

However, the chief justice remarked, he would fix things and ensure the provision of basic facilities to people before his term completes.

Justice Nisar promised that he would not leave the country in a state where even breathing becomes a problem.