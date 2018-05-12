Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Saturday Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to ensure unclogging of drains across the city within a month. Photo: file

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Saturday Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to ensure unclogging of drains across the city within a month.

While hearing a case pertaining to the provision of clean water at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, the top judge enquired the mayor regarding the steps taken to clean the city.

“Wasim sahab, please tell us who will clean the drains in Karachi? When will you share the good tidings that Karachi has been cleaned with us,” he asked.

Akhtar then informed him that work has been initiated and different projects are currently under way. 

Water Commission orders cleansing Karachi of garbage

The Water Commission gave directions to deputy commissioners of all the districts to supervise the process of cleaning the city

The monsoon season is about to start what will happen then, the top judge questioned. "Rains are about to come, Karachi's conditions should not deteriorate," he said.

There will be progress in 15 days, the mayor assured the court.

"Mayor sahab, we have to work together. Every citizen has a right to clean environment," Chief Justice Nisar remarked.

The court also ordered to send the issue pertaining to hurdles in tenders and development work to the water commission, which has been constituted by the Supreme Court. 

'Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi'

The government has put poor measures in place to curb environmental pollution in Karachi, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday.

Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing a petition during which he ensured provision of basic facilities to people before his term ends

The chief justice observed this while hearing a petition in Supreme Court that states factories in Karachi need cloud technology to keep a check on pollution caused by the gases and chemical waste they release.

Speaking about Karachi, the chief justice said the city also faces an acute shortage of potable water, while informal settlements in the city also add to rising pollution.

However, the chief justice remarked, he would fix things and ensure the provision of basic facilities to people before his term completes.

Justice Nisar promised that he would not leave the country in a state where even breathing becomes a problem.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

Updated 24 minutes ago
Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 2 hours ago
Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Updated 3 hours ago
Who will win Karachi?

Who will win Karachi?

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

 Updated 4 hours ago
‘Load-shedding is criminal negligence,’ CJP enraged over Karachi power crisis

‘Load-shedding is criminal negligence,’ CJP enraged over Karachi power crisis

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM