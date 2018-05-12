Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Dolphin Force deployed in Murree to ensure tourists’ safety

GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

Tourists' allegations led to a #BoycottMurree campaign on social media. Photo: Twitter 

MURREE: Following viral reports of alleged harassment of tourists in the mountain resort town of Murree, the local administration has spurred into action and deployed special Dolphin Force units in the area to ensure visitors’ safety.

The Dolphin Force personnel have been deployed at all popular picnic spots in Murree to avoid any untoward incidents, a local police official informed. If anyone registers a complaint, the force will alert the nearest police station, he added.

Tourists report rise in harassment incidents in Murree

Disgruntled tourists begin #BoycottMurree campaign on social media to protest against misbehaviour they allegedly faced from local guides

Last month, a few disgruntled visitors alleged they had faced harassment and assault at the hands of local guides in Murree. The allegations led to a #BoycottMurree campaign on social media, after videos of several such incidents faced by the tourists went viral.

According to some tourists, local guides and agents had harassed them and their families but despite their complaints, the authorities had not taken any action against the perpetrators.

