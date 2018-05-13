Can't connect right now! retry
Justice Qazi Faez Isa expresses reservations on separation from SC bench

Sunday May 13, 2018

Justice Qazi Faez Isa says reconstitution of the bench was without any reason and unprecedented. — Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court's Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday expressed reservations over his separation by the chief justice of Pakistan from a bench hearing a case pertaining to the interpretation of Article 184 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Expressing his reservations, Justice Isa said the chief justice of Pakistan interfered before Article 184 (3) was read out during hearing of the case.

The chief justice said that he was reconstituting the bench and then stood up, he said, after which the bench was reconstituted.

Justice Isa said that he was not sent any order in this regard.

The apex court judge said that he was excluded from the two-member bench later formed, adding that the reconstitution of the bench was without any reason and unprecedented.

He said by doing so, damage was done to the transparency of the system, which may have serious repercussions.

Justice Isa said that he was compelled to write this, for he would have felt a burden on his conscience had he not done so.

He added that by writing this note, he was fulfilling his responsibility as a judge.

