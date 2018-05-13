Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 13 2018
By
Rasool Dawar

Three shot dead in separate incidents in North Waziristan

By
Rasool Dawar

Sunday May 13, 2018

Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Three people were shot dead in separate incidents in North Waziristan Agency between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the political administration, a man identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman was shot dead near his house in Miranshah on Sunday. 

The other two incidents happened Saturday night in which a teacher was shot dead in his house in Ziraki, while former MNA Maulana Deendar’s son was killed in Khasukhel area of Mir Ali tehsil in the agency.

Locals took the streets in Mir Ali on Sunday against the killings, demanding security for their areas. 

The protesters have raised questions over several incidents of targetted killings.

Five incidents of targetted killings have been reported in North Waziristan within a month’s time.

Two killed, 30 injured in grenade attack at wedding in North Waziristan

One of the injured, in a critical condition, was shifted to Peshawar for treatment

Besides, bomb explosions have also been reported with recent incidents at two schools. 

One of the schools was in Khasukhel and the other was situated in Hurmaz areas of the agency.

In April, a wedding ceremony was also targetted with a hand grenade, leaving two dead and 30 others injured.

Moreover, security personnel have also been targetted in bomb explosions.

Locals have said they have received pamphlets warning them to close down middle schools in the agency. They also said that armed people have also been spotted roaming in the streets.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

People want Islamic Pakistan, not ‘Naya Pakistan’: Siraj

People want Islamic Pakistan, not ‘Naya Pakistan’: Siraj

 Updated an hour ago
Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mumbai incident: NSC to meet Monday over misleading media statement, says DG ISPR

Mumbai incident: NSC to meet Monday over misleading media statement, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz’s remarks being twisted out of context, says Shehbaz

Nawaz’s remarks being twisted out of context, says Shehbaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks back Modi's stance: Sherry Rehman

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks back Modi's stance: Sherry Rehman

Updated 7 hours ago
India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

 Updated 10 hours ago
Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

 Updated 10 hours ago
Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Updated 11 hours ago
SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM