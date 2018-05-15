Can't connect right now! retry
Premier League winners City soak up fans' adulation in victory parade

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (2R) holds up the Premier League trophy as Premier League champions Manchester City take part in an open-top bus parade through the city. Photo: AFP
 

An estimated 100,000 Manchester City supporters filled the sun-kissed streets of the city to hail their team as they paraded the English Premier League trophy on Monday.

The victorious squad and manager Pep Guardiola were driven through the streets in an open-top bus to celebrate a historic season filled with record-breaking achievements.

Only record goalscorer, Argentinian Sergio Aguero, who is undergoing treatment back home on a knee injury to try and get fit for the World Cup finals, and Spanish forward David Silva — with his young child in Spain — were absent.

City won the title in record-setting style, becoming the first top-flight English side to reach 100 points, setting a new scoring mark of 106 goals and taking city rivals Manchester United's record points-winning margin off them by winning the title by 19 points — with United in second.

Fans react during an event with members of the Manchester City football team following an open-top bus parade through Manchester.Photo: AFP
Manchester City´s Belgian defender Vincent Kompany holds up the Premier League trophy to fans as the Manchester City team take part in an open-top bus parade through Manchester. Photo: AFP
Manchester City players hold the trophy as they attend an event for fans with members of the Manchester City football team following an open-top bus parade through Manchester. Photo: AFP
Manchester City´s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola attend an event for fans with members of the Manchester City football team following an open-top bus parade through Manchester. Photo: AFP
Manchester City´s Belgian defender Vincent Kompany attend an event for fans with members of the Manchester City football team following an open-top bus parade through Manchester. Photo: AFP
Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne holds up the Premier League trophy as Premier League champions Manchester City take part in an open-top bus parade through the city. Photo: AFP
Manchester City´s English midfielder Fabian Delph holds up the Preimer League trophy as Manchester City´s Belgian defender Vincent Kompany holds up the English League Cup trophy to fans as the Manchester City team take part in an open-top bus parade through Manchester. Photo: AFP
Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, arguably City's star player of the campaign, was taken aback by the enthusiasm of the thousands of flag-waving fans.

"Seeing all the people who want to join us and have a party is amazing," he told Sky Sports.

"This season has been unbelievable and to finish it off yesterday in the last second to get the 100 points is unbelievable.

"Everything you win is special but these are the moments you do it for," added the 26-year-old midfielder.

The parade ended with the squad being greeted on a stage.

Manager Guardiola said now was not the time for looking ahead to see if they could improve on their league performance next term.

"Now is the time to enjoy what we've done this season," he said.

"It's not the time to talk of next season.

"This summer we'll watch the World Cup on the sofa — we'll have some good beer, good red wine and enjoy what we have done.

"Then we'll try to come back stronger than this season," added the 47-year-old Spania

