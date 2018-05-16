Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
Web Desk
,
REUTERS

Lebanese actor holds sign reading 'Stop the attack on Gaza' as she walks Cannes red carpet

By
Web Desk
,
REUTERS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Lebanese actress Manal Issa holds a sign that reads "Stop the Attack on Gaza" at the premiere of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. Photo: AP

Lebanese actress Manal Issa used the massive spotlight on the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story to draw attention to the Israeli army’s killing of Palestinians on the Gaza border a day earlier.

Issa held a sign that read "Stop the Attack on Gaza" as she walked the red carpet ahead of the film’s premiere. The Han Solo spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story touched down Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sixty people were killed on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, by Israeli gunfire or tear gas, in what Palestinian authorities called a massacre of protesters on the day the United States opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Hollywood actor Benicio del Toro also joined Palestinians at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in a demonstration against the Israeli army’s massacre.

In Cannes, southern France, dozens of people stood in a circle and held hands outside the Palestinian pavilion.

“It’s really crazy to be here with the films, with the filmmakers, talking about our future plans while our kids and families are suffering from the Israeli attack on them,” said Palestinian film producer and director, May Odeh.

It is the first year that the Palestinians have their own pavilion at the Cannes festival where many countries have a presence to promote their movie industries.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes thanks Mahira for sharing her stories

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes thanks Mahira for sharing her stories

 Updated an hour ago
Marvel icon Stan Lee in $1 bn lawsuit against company he started

Marvel icon Stan Lee in $1 bn lawsuit against company he started

 Updated 2 hours ago
Riz Ahmed offers to co-write Miss Marvel screenplay with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

Riz Ahmed offers to co-write Miss Marvel screenplay with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

 Updated 2 hours ago
Here's how many hours it took to make Sonam's white dress for Cannes red carpet

Here's how many hours it took to make Sonam's white dress for Cannes red carpet

 Updated 3 hours ago
#MeToo is 'here to stay', says 'Game Of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke

#MeToo is 'here to stay', says 'Game Of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke

 Updated 6 hours ago
British royal wedding thrown into confusion by bride's father

British royal wedding thrown into confusion by bride's father

 Updated 18 hours ago
Geo Network announces hosts for Ramazan transmission

Geo Network announces hosts for Ramazan transmission

 Updated 22 hours ago
Margot Kidder, Lois Lane of 'Superman' films, dead at 69

Margot Kidder, Lois Lane of 'Superman' films, dead at 69

 Updated 24 hours ago
Marvel to introduce Muslim teenage superhero Miss Marvel to MCU

Marvel to introduce Muslim teenage superhero Miss Marvel to MCU

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM