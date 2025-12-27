'Madden' first trailer release sends fans into frenzy

Nicholas Cage, Christian Bale stun fans with unrecognizable appearance

The first official trailer for Madden, the upcoming biopic about legendary Raiders coach and broadcaster John Madden, has dropped.

The trailer turned heads with jaw-dropping transformation of Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale.

Cage embodies John Madden with the coach’s larger‑than‑life presence and signature appetite for both football and food.

Bale also shocks fans with physical metamorphosis he takes to play fiery Raiders owner Al Davis sporting a receding hairline and sharp intensity.

Directed by David O. Russell, the film reunites Bale with the filmmaker after their collaborations on American Hustle and The Fighter.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the project was first announced in 2023 with a promise to spotlight Madden’s Super Bowl‑winning partnership with Davis.

Moreover, the film aimed to show his transition into broadcasting, and his role in creating the iconic Madden NFL video game franchise.

He became synonymous with holiday football broadcasts and famously popularized the turducken tradition.

Kathryn Hahn and Sienna Miller star as Madden’s wife, Virginia and Carol Davis, Al’s wife respectively.

John Mulaney portrays Trip Hawkins who was the Electronic Arts founder who helped launch the Madden NFL gaming empire.

The film is slated for release next Thanksgiving as a fitting tribute to Madden.